Bangladesh players call off strike, India tour to go ahead

Bangladesh cricketers have called off their strike after successfully holding talks with their cricket board. Bangladesh’s tour of India, which is scheduled to start on November 3, will thus go ahead as planned.

Bangladesh’s cricketers have ended their strike after being GUARANTEED that all of their demands to the board will be implemented. — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) October 23, 2019

The strike began on Monday, casting doubt over Bangladesh’s tour of India.

Representatives of the Bangladesh cricket team, including Shakib al Hasan, met Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials on Wednesday night. The BCB reportedly assured the players that all their demands would be met.

The players had said they would strike for a few demands – Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) must go back to franchise model, central contract salary should be higher, and include more players, higher first class match fees and players’ association to no longer have conflict of interest.

#BREAKING: Cricketers withdraw strike The national cricketers withdrew strike and will be returning to cricketing activities from October 25. Cricketers met with the #Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials after discussing among themselves at a local hotel in the evening today pic.twitter.com/hbDZwDTGW4 — Mosrur Zunaid (@MosrurZunaid) October 23, 2019

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had reportedly appointed ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza as the mediator to resolve the dispute between the country’s cricket board and its cricketers earlier on Wednesday.

India will announce their squad for the Bangladesh series on Thursday.