Bangladesh players call off strike, India tour to go ahead

Bangladesh cricketers have called off their strike after successfully holding talks with their cricket board. Bangladesh's tour of India, which is scheduled to start on November 3, will thus go ahead as planned.

Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to India for a T20I and Test series, starting from November 3. (File Photo)

The strike began on Monday, casting doubt over Bangladesh’s tour of India.

Representatives of the Bangladesh cricket team, including Shakib al Hasan, met Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials on Wednesday night. The BCB reportedly assured the players that all their demands would be met.

The players had said they would strike for a few demands – Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) must go back to franchise model, central contract salary should be higher, and include more players, higher first class match fees and players’ association to no longer have conflict of interest.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had reportedly appointed ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza as the mediator to resolve the dispute between the country’s cricket board and its cricketers earlier on Wednesday.

India will announce their squad for the Bangladesh series on Thursday.

