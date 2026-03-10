‘Not getting too caught up in qualification mathematics’: Bangladesh coach Simmons shifts focus to standards over ODI World Cup qualification worry

As Bangladesh gear up for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan, head coach Phil Simmons’ focus is on improving the team’s overall standard in limited-overs cricket, rather than worrying too much about direct qualification for the forthcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

“The ultimate aim is to improve our standard in ODI cricket rather than getting too caught up in qualification mathematics,” Simmons was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Bangladesh have lost four of their last five ODI series and will take on Pakistan in the first of three ODIs in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“The team may not currently have the same level of experience that was present when Bangladesh once reached the top of the ODI rankings, but our focus is on ensuring that the present group plays to the best of its ability,” Simmons told reporters ahead of their series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.