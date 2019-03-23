Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman ties the knot after surviving terror attack

Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman tied the knot on Friday with Samia Parvin, a psychology student at Dhaka University in an intimate wedding ceremony. Members of both the families were present as the ceremony took place ceremony on Friday evening at Hadipur in Satkhira.

The decision to get the seamer in a nuptial bond was sudden one. Explaining the decision Rahman’s brother, Mahfuzur Rahman Mithu spoke to Dhaka Tribune and said, “Mustafizur was really upset after coming home, following the incident in New Zealand.”

“That’s why we decided to get him married. It was my mother’s decision. The wedding reception will take place after the World Cup,” he added.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan also got married after surviving New Zealand mosque horror.

Miraz, 21, married Rabeya Akter Priti at her house where both the families were present.

“I am starting a new journey in my life today. I would like to request the blessings of all my fans and well-wishers for my new beginning. May the Rahmat of Allah always shower upon us,” Mehidy said in his official Facebook page.