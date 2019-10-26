Big blow to Bangladesh, opener Tamim Iqbal opts out of India tour

Bangladesh’s most experienced opener Tamim Iqbal opted out of India tour citing personal reasons. His wife is expecting their second child and the national selectors have replaced Tamim with Imrul Kayes.

The 30-year-old opener was in Bangladesh’s T20 squad and it’s still not clear if he will not be available for Tests as well. Tamim is nursing his rib injury and had informed the board about his unavailability in the T20 series. “Tamim had informed us earlier that he would miss the second Test in Kolkata but now he will be with his wife for the coming weeks,” Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

India are hosting Bangladesh for a three-match T20 and two-match Test series starting on November 3. Bangladesh team agreed to come to India after their cricket board accepted players’ pay hike demands.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team for the upcoming T20I series as regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the tour. What is also noteworthy is that Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube have been included in the side.

