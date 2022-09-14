Bangladesh name squad for the ICC T20 World Cup

Bangladesh have revealed their squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Former skipper Mahmud Ullah has been ousted from the Bangladesh squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Shakib Al Hasan will lead the side and Bangladesh have made certain changes in the squad as they had a terrible outing in the Asia Cup.

Players like Parvez Hossain Emon, Anamul Haque, Mahedi Hasan, and Mohammad Naim, who played in the Asia Cup squad, will not go to Australia. The Tigers will miss their middle-order batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who took retirement from the format just after the Asia Cup.

Big name missing from Bangladesh’s squad for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022 ⬇️ — ICC (@ICC) September 14, 2022

Bangladesh have included Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud and Najmul Hossain Shanto, in the final 15. Soumya Sarkar and Shoriful Islam are in the standby list along with Rishad Hossain and Shak Mahedi Hasan.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.

Standby: Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan.