Bangladesh levels T20 series with 7-wicket win over Zimbabwe

August 1, 2022 3:43:26 pm
Mosaddek Hossain took five top-order wickets to help restrict Zimbabwe to 135-8 before opener Litton Das belted 56 from 33 deliveries to usher Bangladesh to a series-leveling seven-wicket win on Sunday in the second Twenty20 cricket international.
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat but was in trouble early when Mosaddek took a wicket with the first delivery of the match and another with the sixth.
Mosaddek picked up his third wicket and the hosts slipped to 6-3 midway through the third over when he had Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine caught at slip after mis-timing an attempted reverse sweep. The right-arm offspinner added the wickets of Sean Williams, caught and bowled, and Milton Shumba as Zimbabwe slumped to 31-5 in the seventh over. Mosaddek returned 5-20 from his four overs.
Sikandar Raza scored 62 from 53 deliveries and Ryan Burl posted 32 from 31 to bolster Zimbabwe’s innings.
Subscriber Only Stories
In reply, Bangladesh reached 136-3 in 17.3 overs, with Das sharing a 37-run opening stand with Munim Shahriar (7) and 41 for the second wicket with Anamul Haque before he was trapped lbw by Williams.
Afif Hossain (30) and Najmul Shanto (19) combined in an unbeaten 55-run fourth-wicket stand to secure the win to level the three-match series after Zimbabwe won the opener by 17 runs.
The deciding third T20 will be held Tuesday in Harare.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Latest News
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without Nitish
Metaverse and blockchain gaming least affected by Terra-Luna crash: DappRadar
Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in
Toyota Kirloskar reports highest monthly wholesales in July at 19,693 units
Pelosi heads for Singapore, but is silent on Taiwan
Ukraine: When war goes viral
Karthik Subbaraj announces Jigarthanda sequel on film’s eighth anniversary
Pep Guardiola has ‘no reason’ to doubt Manchester City’s Premier League title chances
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match live?
Suspected monkeypox patient in Karnataka diagnosed with chickenpox
OSD to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer cheated of Rs 2,00,000 in ‘gift card’ fraud
Nutritionist shares things one can do for facial hair growth reduction