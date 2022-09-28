‘Mind you this is a legends game’: Bangladesh Legends trolled for allowing four easy runs

The Road Safety World Series thrives off nostalgia. A reminder for cricket fans from around the world about the players they watched up growing and the perhaps those who made them fall in love with the game.

However, at times the stories that emerge from the league aren’t all that sweet, for the players involved or the fans. One such instance occurred during the Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match this season.

Mind you this is a legends game and these are legends of Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/6FKuLtFLEl — PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) September 28, 2022

While there was no caught behind opportunity to avert a single, the ball bounced near keeper Dhiman Ghosh, and was left uncollected till it crossed the 30 yard circle followed by a delayed throw and an overthrow costed the team at least two extra runs.

Led by Mohammad Sharif, the Bangladesh Legends eventually lost the match by 70 runs, as Sri Lanka legends posted 213/5 in their 20 overs.

After five matches, Bangladesh Legends are placed seventh in the points table. Sri Lanka Legends on the other hand are on top of the points tally.