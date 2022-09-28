scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

‘Mind you this is a legends game’: Bangladesh Legends trolled for allowing four easy runs

After five matches, Bangladesh Legends are placed seventh in the points table of the 2022 Road Safety World Series.

Screengrab: The particular incident involved the ball bouncing close to keeper Dhiman Ghosh and being left uncollected till it crossed the 30 yard circle followed by a delayed throw and an overthrow. (Twitter)

The Road Safety World Series thrives off nostalgia. A reminder for cricket fans from around the world about the players they watched up growing and the perhaps those who made them fall in love with the game.

However, at times the stories that emerge from the league aren’t all that sweet, for the players involved or the fans. One such instance occurred during the Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match this season.

While there was no caught behind opportunity to avert a single, the ball bounced near keeper Dhiman Ghosh, and was left uncollected till it crossed the 30 yard circle followed by a delayed throw and an overthrow costed the team at least two extra runs.

Led by Mohammad Sharif, the Bangladesh Legends eventually lost the match by 70 runs, as Sri Lanka legends posted 213/5 in their 20 overs.

After five matches, Bangladesh Legends are placed seventh in the points table. Sri Lanka Legends on the other hand are on top of the points tally.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 05:35:54 pm
