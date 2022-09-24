scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Bangladesh, Ireland qualify for women’s T20 World Cup

Ireland also batted first in their semi-final clash against Zimbabwe, scoring 137/6. Zimbabwe put in a spirited chase, but fell short by four runs as Jane Maguire and Arlene Kelly claimed two wickets apiece.

Bangladesh, who lost the toss and were put in to bat by opponents Thailand, posted a modest total of 113/5 but were able to defend it with a strong bowling performance to record an 11-run win, with Salma Khatun taking three wickets.(Twitter/ICC)

Bangladesh and Ireland booked spots at next year’s women’s Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa after winning their semi-finals in the qualifying tournament on Friday.

Bangladesh, who lost the toss and were put in to bat by opponents Thailand, posted a modest total of 113/5 but were able to defend it with a strong bowling performance to record an 11-run win, with Salma Khatun taking three wickets. “We have been playing together for so many years, this is our time to show the world how good we are, how much we have improved as a side,” Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said.

“It was a little disappointing that we could not do well in batting today. But I was confident about my bowling side, and I am happy at the way we handled the pressure.”

Ireland also batted first in their semi-final clash against Zimbabwe, scoring 137/6. Zimbabwe put in a spirited chase, but fell short by four runs as Jane Maguire and Arlene Kelly claimed two wickets apiece. Ireland captain Laura Delany said qualification was “massively important” for the growth of the game in her country.

“It is a lot of relief that we won. They ran us until the last ball, it was a very competitive game. We are thrilled to be there,” Delany said. The two teams will meet in the final of the qualifying tournament on Sunday

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 04:13:29 pm
