‘Bangladesh have been in their faces:’ Warner’s brutal take on Australia’s loss 

On Sunday, Bangladesh became only the second Asian team except India to hand Australia a test loss since 1995 with their nine-wicket win over the hosts in the first Test at Darwin.

The Najmul Hussain Shanto-led Bangladesh team also scored their first ever Test win on Australian soil with their historic win and only their second win in Tests against Australia with the team reaching the target of 57 runs for the loss of one wicket in their second innings of the first Test. Former Australian opener David Warner shared how the Bangladesh team outplayed Australia and how the Shanto led team believed in themselves.

“They (Bangladesh) have outplayed them. They have been disciplined. They have been in the Australian faces. They believed in themselves. They were hungry. There is a method to it. They have outplayed Australia. I am so happy for them,” Warner told Fox Sports.

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Sunday’s loss was Australia’s only fourth loss in 17 Tests in the last two years. Australia posted their lowest total against Bangladesh with the team being bundled out for 198 runs in their first innings in the first Test at Darwin.

Warner shared how the Australian team would be keen to give a huge response in the second Test against Bangladesh. “There’ll be a huge response. This is a massive thing in Australian sport. Australia is supposed to dominate cricket in this country. You lose an Ashes series or you lose a Test series against India, like Australia did, and you know what the media headlines are going to be. But from that standpoint, the players wouldn’t be worrying about that. They’ll be just filthy and sort of disgusted, in a way, about their performance, but they know that there’s a job at hand,” Warner added.

Australia will play 20 more Tests in the coming one year with the second Test against Bangladesh followed by three away Tests against South Africa, four tests at home against New Zealand, five Tests in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in India, the 150th anniversary Test against England and the Ashes in England.

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Former Australian women’s captain Alyssa Healy termed the first Test loss as a wake-up call.

“We have got carried away with how big this summer is but this is a wake up call for Australia and probably one they needed after breezing through last summer in what was a really big summer for Australian cricket. They were coming off the real high of that and then looking ahead to this summer and some big contests but they have been challenged early and if it does come to be that they lose this Test match, I think they will reflect on that and think, ‘Maybe we need to improve in some areas to make sure we stay on top of the world?” Healy said on Fox Sports.