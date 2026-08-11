Bangladesh hope to resolve deadlock with India, talks held to organise series

Bangladesh players leave the field at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday. (AP)

Bangladesh is optimistic about organising a home bilateral series with India, amid ‘ministerial’ talks between the two nations. According to Bangladesh’s sports minister, Aminul Haque, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has had conversations about the series with the Indian High Commissioner, with the view of resolving the deadlock the two nations currently find themselves in.

Notably, India were supposed to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Bangladesh in August 2025. The series, however, was postponed amid rising geopolitical tensions between the countries in the aftermath of the July Uprising, which resulted in Rahman’s predecessor, Sheikh Hasina, fleeing to India. Under the interim government of Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh also denied travelling to India for this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, and were replaced by Scotland. At the Indian Premier League, meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders were asked to release Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who was signed at the auction.