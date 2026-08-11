Bangladesh hope to resolve deadlock with India, talks held to organise series

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Bangladesh is optimistic about organising a home bilateral series with India, amid ‘ministerial’ talks between the two nations. According to Bangladesh’s sports minister, Aminul Haque, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has had conversations about the series with the Indian High Commissioner, with the view of resolving the deadlock the two nations currently find themselves in.
Notably, India were supposed to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Bangladesh in August 2025. The series, however, was postponed amid rising geopolitical tensions between the countries in the aftermath of the July Uprising, which resulted in Rahman’s predecessor, Sheikh Hasina, fleeing to India. Under the interim government of Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh also denied travelling to India for this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, and were replaced by Scotland. At the Indian Premier League, meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders were asked to release Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who was signed at the auction.
The two nations have not featured in a bilateral series since the uprising, but that could soon change. Speaking to the press on Monday, Haque informed that discussions for a potential series are currently being held. “It is being worked on at the ministerial level. We want to quickly resolve the deadlock that was created around the Cricket World Cup. God willing, we are hopeful that it will be resolved very soon.”
He also expressed his desire to maintain a ‘friendly’ relation with India through mutual sporting ties.
“We want to resolve the matter quickly. I hope to maintain strong, friendly relations with our neighbouring country through sports. We want to smoothly navigate the current state of uncertainty. The Indian High Commissioner has met with the Honourable Prime Minister. Discussions were also held today with the Foreign Minister and the State Minister. They, too, are very optimistic that the uncertainty surrounding the last T20 World Cup can be resolved quickly. We remain hopeful that the issue regarding the Bangladesh-India series can be settled through the discussions held between the two foreign ministries.”
If the series is to be held, it is likely to be a six-game affair — spread evenly between ODIs and T20Is. It has also been reported that Bangladesh have earmarked the period between late August and 14 September for the series. The Indian team is currently in Sri Lanka for a two-Test series, which will conclude on 27 August, whilst the next series is scheduled for a month later — against West Indies from 27 September.
India’s last tour of Bangladesh was way back in 2022, wherein the two sides competed in two Tests and three ODIs. India clean-swept the Test series under KL Rahul’s leadership, while the hosts won the ODI series 2-1.
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