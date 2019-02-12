Bangladesh happy to be underdogs against New Zealand: Coach Steve Rhodes

Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes is looking forward to the upcoming challenging tour of New Zealand and said that being tagged as the underdogs helps them mentally. Bangladesh have never won a one-day international (ODI) series on New Zealand soil but Rhodes said that writing off the Tigers before the first ODI in Napier on Thursday will not be a wise thing to do.

“We know it’s going to be very difficult, we’ve got to be realistic,” Rhodes was quoted as saying by sport24.co.za.

“But we quite like being underdogs. We can surprise a few people being an underdog and I think New Zealand know they’ve still got to play some very good cricket to beat us,” he added.

Rhodes also admitted that the absence of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and seamer Taskin Ahmed will make the task even more challenging.

“It’s been a hard grind but a great competition as well (with) lots of positives in terms of experiencing tough cricket,” he said.

“But it’s taken its toll and the preparation is not ideal. I only hope that on the day we show that we can play some cricket,” he explained.

New Zealand were beaten 4-1 ODI in their last series versus India and Rhodes said they must be wary of the Kiwis.

“I think they’ll use those bruises to bounce back and we’ve got to be ready for a tough New Zealand turning up,” he said.

“It’s a really big task but it doesn’t mean we can’t win,” he concluded.