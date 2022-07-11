Bangladesh gets 1st win on tour, beats WIndies in ODI opener

By: AP | Georgetown (guyana) |
July 11, 2022 11:32:47 am
Bangladesh scored its first win on the tour of West Indies with a six-wicket victory in the first one-day international. Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in a match reduced to 41 overs per innings because of a wet outfield.
The West Indies struggled to get going and posted an unchallenging 149-9, with No. 3 Shamarh Brooks leading the scoring with a 66-ball 33. Tailenders Anderson Phillip (21 not out) and Jayden Seales (16 not out) refused to give up the final wicket, adding 39 runs. Phillip hit his team’s only six of the innings at Providence.
