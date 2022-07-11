scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

Bangladesh gets 1st win on tour, beats WIndies in ODI opener

The West Indies struggled to get going and posted an unchallenging 149-9 in front of Bangladesh.

By: AP | Georgetown (guyana) |
July 11, 2022 11:32:47 am
West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran (left) with Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal. (Twitter/Windies Cricket)

Bangladesh scored its first win on the tour of West Indies with a six-wicket victory in the first one-day international. Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in a match reduced to 41 overs per innings because of a wet outfield.

The West Indies struggled to get going and posted an unchallenging 149-9, with No. 3 Shamarh Brooks leading the scoring with a 66-ball 33. Tailenders Anderson Phillip (21 not out) and Jayden Seales (16 not out) refused to give up the final wicket, adding 39 runs. Phillip hit his team’s only six of the innings at Providence.

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 11: Latest News