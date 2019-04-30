Bangladesh forced to change World Cup kit design

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was forced to make changes in the team’s World Cup kit, which was completely green in colour with no trace of red in it. Red has been an important part of Bangladesh’s limited-overs kits and an integral part of the country’s flag.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had directed the board to avoid using red colour for writing the names and number on jerseys.

The jersey has been changed by the BCB. pic.twitter.com/Ts2Lj9Lexo — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) 30 April 2019

The report further mentioned that the cricket governing body had initially approved a green jersey with a red stripe. After ICC cited that writing in red will make reading the player’s name and number difficult, the BCB sent another design with the names written in white in both the home and away kits, which was finally approved by the ICC.

After the final approval, BCB president Nazmul Hassan finally unveiled the jersey and handed it over to skipper Mashrafe Mortaza prior to an official photo shoot in Dhaka.

Speaking in this regard with ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday, Hassan said, “After the jersey unveiling yesterday, I sat with the board directors to look at the jersey again. Someone spotted the lack of red in the jersey. We have now decided to add the red to our jersey.”

“Initially, it was the ICC who told us to not have the red in our jersey. We have a separate jersey, completely red [with white lettering], for some of the other games,” he added.

The new kit has a red patch which runs in the middle of the jersey with the team’s name written in bold white on it.

“We have usually had red and green in our jerseys over the years but there were times when we didn’t have the red,” Hassan said. “I remember it was yellow and green during the 1999 World Cup and the 2000 Asia Cup. We have, in the past, also left to an open competition to design the jersey, but since this is an ICC event, we had to send them the design for their approval.”

Bangladesh will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 2.

Bangladesh squad for ICC World Cup 2019: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Jayed