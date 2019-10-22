Bangladesh Cricket Board promotes institutionalised matchfixing: Former BCB chief

A day after Bangladeshi cricketers went on a strike, former Bangladesh cricket chief Saber Hossain Chowdhury alleged that corruption was deep-rooted at the governing body.

Slamming the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Chowdhury stated that the country’s cricket board promotes “institutionalised match fixing” and should be held accountable for its actions.

“BCBtigers is the only national sporting body in the world that promotes institutionalised match fixing, corruption, Unbelievable!! Flagged this issue many times myself,” Chowdhury tweeted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, current BCB President Nazmul Hassan believes that the unprecedented strike by players is a “conspiracy” to destabilise the sport in the country.

“We will find who is behind this conspiracy,” said Hassan during a press conference in Dhaka as the BCB called an emergency meeting of directors to discuss the issue.

BCB director Jalal Yunus felt that the players should have approached the board directly with their demands instead of communicating with them through media.

“We had no idea that the cricketers were so angry, disappointed and upset,” Yunus was quoted as saying by Bengali daily Samakal. “They could have placed the demands at the board before issuing the ultimatum. However, they went to the media to call off all cricketing activities. This is nothing but blackmailing.”

Mahbubul Anam, who is also a BCB director, smelt a conspiracy against the Board. “They could have followed the process of going through the CEO, cricket operations chairman and board chief, and if their demands weren’t met, then they could have gone for action. I believe something else is behind the cricketers’ call for the strike. It is a conspiracy against BCB,” he said.

However, former Bangladesh captain and BCB cricket operations head Akram Khan empathised with the players. “These things always start with a movement. Once you sit with the board, it is no longer a movement. The board is there to serve the cricketers’ purpose. I hope there will be a reconciliation between the players and the board. We will try to solve their issues in the board meeting on (Tuesday),” said Khan.

On Monday, Test and T20 captain Shakib Al Hasan said that Bangladesh will no longer participate in any cricketing activities until the players’ 11-point demand is met by BCB. If the country’s cricket board fails to come to an agreement with the players, then the unprecedented step could cast a shadow over their tour of India, which starts from November 3.