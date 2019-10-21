Bangladesh cricketers go on strike till board meets their demands

Test and T20 captain Shakib Al Hasan said Monday that Bangladesh will no longer participate in any cricketing activities until the players’ 11-point demand is met by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). If the country’s cricket board fails come to an agreement with the players, then the unprecedented step could cast a shadow over their tour of India, which starts from November 3.

A CricBuzz report says that among the demands made by the Bangladeshi cricketers include the absence of a salary cap in the Dhaka Premier League, a club List A tournament in Bangladesh and that Bangladesh Premier League should retain its format.

The players have sought that the Bangladesh Premier League shouldn’t be modified to the format followed by the Big Bash League The players have also demanded that local cricketers should be paid as much as foreign players.

