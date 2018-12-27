Change in rules pave way for Steve Smith’s BPL participation

Bangladesh Premier League, on Thursday, have made a change in rule over players selection that could pave way for Steve Smith’s participation in the upcoming season of the tournament in 2019. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the BPL has amended the players’ draft rule that was previously raised as a point of contention by franchises over Smith’s participation.

Smith was signed by Comilla Victorians to replace Asela Gunaratne for the next season of BPL, which is set to begin from January 5, 2019. But during a meeting with the BPL governing council, the franchises pointed out that he was picked from outside the draft, which goes against the laws of the tournament.

After the GC members failed to take a decision on the matter, it was referred to Bangladesh Cricket Board to make a final call.

But, on Thursday, the BPL governing council has reportedly issued a letter to the franchises with a change in rule that suggests that Smith will be able to take part. According to Cricbuzz, the letter states “This Memo is being issued in view of the request received from majority of the franchisees to revise the rules as contained in BPL T20 Player Draft Rules – BPL T20, 2018-2019 (“the Rules”) pertaining to replacement of a directly purchased overseas player from outside the players’ draft list.”

It further added: “Upon considering their application and taking into account the greater interest of the tournament and on the recommendation of BPL Governing Council, the board decided to amend the rules, that will now allow all the franchisees to replace one (01) directly purchased overseas player (if required) from outside the Players’ Draft List.”

With the franchises now allowed to replace one directly purchased overseas player from outside the Players’ Draft List, Smith’s replacement with Asela falls within the scope of the laws of the tournament.