BCB to demand top security from host nations on future overseas tours

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will demand top security from host nations for their all future overseas tours, the BCB head of media and communications Rabeed Imam has informed. The decision was taken in the wake of a terrorist attack on two Christchurch mosques on Friday, which forced the cancellation of the ongoing New Zealand versus Bangladesh series. The team returns home on Saturday evening and their next assignment is a tri-series in Ireland in May, with West Indies being the third team.

“Until now, we had left player safety and security to the host board for an overseas tour. From now on, we will only agree to tour overseas if player safety arrangements meet our expected standards. In the past, teams have pulled out of the Bangladesh tour citing concerns over player safety. But we never demanded anything extra when we travelled. This will change,” Imam told this paper.

In 2015, Australia had postponed their tour of Bangladesh, when a three-man Cricket Australia (CA) security delegation team submitted a report, mentioning “a credible risk to Australians in Bangladesh”.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan was more forthright at a press conference today. “The security arrangements we make for the visiting teams here are usually not reciprocated, when we tour to countries like Australia and New Zealand. But this (terrorism) is not just the subcontinent’s problem. It can happen anywhere. So every country has to be on a high alert. Now every host nation will have to arrange security for our team as per our expected standards,” Hassan said.

Imam, meanwhile, said at the next ICC meeting, the BCB will speak to all the ICC Board members and will try to raise the issue “at the adequate platform” that security arrangements should be watertight for the upcoming World Cup. The BCCI has already raised the security concern to the global body after the Pulwama terror attack.