Bangladesh call Farhad Reza, Taskin Ahmed for tri-nation series

With key bowlers Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman injured, Bangladesh added all-rounder Farhad Reza as well as pace bowler Taskin Ahmed to their squad for the tri-nation series taking place in Ireland as a preparation for the ICC World Cup 2019.

While Taskin has been called to give rest to Hossain, Reza will be covering for Rahman for the tri-nation series in Ireland. Hossain is suffering from a side injury while fast bowler Rahman has still not fully recovered from ankle injury.

Before facing a ligament injury, Taskin was a standout in the Bangladesh Premier League in January. He was not considered ready when the World Cup squad was announced on April 16.

Meanwhile, Farhad came to notice in the recent Dhaka Premier League where he claimed 38 in 16 matches. He last played a one-day international in 2014.

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Akram Khan informed that the national side is facing injury concerns, especially in the bowling department. “We are concerned because the Bangladesh team is facing some injury problems, especially with their fast bowlers,” Akram Khan said.

“The World Cup will be a long one, so we decided to take two more players for the Ireland series,” he added.

Other than Bangladesh, the tri-nation series will be played among hosts Ireland and West Indies. It will take place from May 5-17 before heading to the World Cup taking place in England from May 30.

Bangladesh open their World Cup campaign against South Africa at The Oval in London on June 2.