Bangladesh break jinx, beat Australia after 21 years in ODI format

Bangladesh's players celebrate the wicket of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, second left, during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Mosaraf Hossain)

Bangladesh rewrote their ODI history books on Tuesday when they defeated Australia in a men’s ODI match after 21 long years. The last time the Bangla tigers had defeated the Aussie was in 2005 in a Natwest match in a tri-series which also included England.

In Tuesday’s match, Mosaddek Hossain, playing his first ODI since 2022, returned with a bang with 86 runs while Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Najmul Hossain Shanto chipped in with 54 and 67 respectively to help Bangladesh post 284/8 after 50 overs.

Chasing, Australia managed to reached 191/9, courtesy of Cameron Green’s half century but the match was interrupted due to rain and couldn’t be continued with the DLS method giving Bangladesh the win by 86 runs. Nahid Rana starred with 4 wickets while 7 players in the Aussie batting lineup failing to get past single digits by the time the match ended. The latest win enabled Bangladesh to go 1-0 up in the 3-match series.