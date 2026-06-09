Bangladesh break jinx, beat Australia after 21 years in ODI format

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Bangladesh rewrote their ODI history books on Tuesday when they defeated Australia in a men’s ODI match after 21 long years. The last time the Bangla tigers had defeated the Aussie was in 2005 in a Natwest match in a tri-series which also included England.
In Tuesday’s match, Mosaddek Hossain, playing his first ODI since 2022, returned with a bang with 86 runs while Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Najmul Hossain Shanto chipped in with 54 and 67 respectively to help Bangladesh post 284/8 after 50 overs.
Chasing, Australia managed to reached 191/9, courtesy of Cameron Green’s half century but the match was interrupted due to rain and couldn’t be continued with the DLS method giving Bangladesh the win by 86 runs. Nahid Rana starred with 4 wickets while 7 players in the Aussie batting lineup failing to get past single digits by the time the match ended. The latest win enabled Bangladesh to go 1-0 up in the 3-match series.
Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh on Tuesday in the first one-day international of a bilateral ODI cricket series between the two nations for 15 years.
Josh Inglis lead Australia for the second successive series after losing 2-1 to Pakistan on wickets tailor-made for spinners last week.
Australia’s 50-over format captain Mitchell Marsh is still recovering from an ankle injury he sustained during the Indian Premier League, and Travis Head has been granted leave for the tour of Bangladesh that also includes three T20s.
Unlike the wickets in Pakistan, Mirpur, which hosts all the three ODIs, is likely to favor pace. And so Australia has included Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett and seam all-rounder Green in its bowling attack.
Australia also retained Marnus Labuschagne in the XI despite the middle-order batter having a below-par series against Pakistan.
Bangladesh has beaten Sri Lanka, West Indies, Pakistan and New Zealand in its last four home ODI series mainly due to its formula of making pace friendly wickets. The hosts went with a three-pronged seam attack including Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Rana.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.