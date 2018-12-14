Bangladesh beat West Indies by 8 wickets to clinch series 2-1

Bangladesh offspinner Mehidy Hasan claimed a career-best 4-29 to give his side an eight-wicket victory over the West Indies on Friday, trumping opener Shai Hope’s century in the series-deciding third one-day international. The victory gave Bangladesh a 2-1 series win, helping the team clinch its third straight ODI series this year.

The West Indies collapsed around Hope, who carried the bat throughout the innings for his fourth ton to steer the side to 198-9. Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal hit 81 not out and Soumya Sarkar 80, making 202-2 in just 38.3 overs.

“Execution is more important,” Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said. “The bowlers executed the plan 100 percent today. Winning the toss was vital, too, but the bowlers did the best work for the batsmen.”

Hope, who followed his career best 146 to single-handedly drive the side to a five-wicket victory in second game, was the only shining spot with a 131-ball 108 not out, hitting nine fours and one six.

“Definitely, Shai Hope batted beautifully throughout the entire series,” West Indies captain Rovman Powell said. “We have to say congratulations to him. But through the entire series the batting unit didn’t stand. It has been a problem for us over the last few series.”

The next best was Marlon Samuels’ 19. Only four batsmen could reach double digits in the do-or-die clash. Hasan proved Mortaza’s decision to bowl first was the right one at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium by giving the breakthrough in the fourth over with the wicket of Chandrapaul Hemraj.

“Tight bowling is important in ODIs, so that it creates pressure at the other end,” Hasan said. “It usually brings wickets. I won’t get a lot of wickets every day but there will be the odd day when I get four or five wickets. I think that mentality has helped me take four wickets today.”

Bangladesh’s bowlers remained disciplined on a sluggish wicket, stemming the run flow.

However, paceman Mohammad Saiffudin rattled the stump of Samuels with an off-cutter before Hasan dealt a double blow, dismissing Shimron Hetmyer (0) for the sixth time in the series in seven innings and Rovman Powell (1), leaving the West Indies at 99-5.

Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (2-40) and Mortaza (2-34), who potentially played his last home match, strangled the West Indies. Hope cleared long-off even in a mistimed shot for his back-to-back century off 121 balls.

Bangladesh was never in trouble in pursuit of the total with Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das giving the side a solid start before Das perished to a loose shot for 19.

The West Indies’ problem compounded when fast bowler Kemar Roach left the field with a hamstring injury while Hope was replaced by Hetmyer after a blow on his shoulder. But Tamim and Soumya combined for 131 runs to lay a platform of comprehensive victory. Fast bowler Keemo Paul took the wicket of Sarkar after he hit five fours in his 81-ball 80 with Bangladesh 23 runs away from the victory.

Tamim completed the inevitable, aided by Mushfiqur Rahim (16 not out), with two successive boundaries.