‘Historical feat’: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 9 runs to script their first-ever win in Women’s World Cup

Nahida Akter held her nerve in the last over and conceded only six runs as Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by nine runs and scripted a historic first-ever win in the Women’s Cricket World Cup in Hamilton on Monday.

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 9 runs to win their first ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match 👏#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/ktZkJXB7DX — ICC (@ICC) March 14, 2022

It was also Bangladesh’s first win against Pakistan in the Women’s ODI. Interestingly, Bangladesh men and women both got their maiden Cricket World Cup win in their third match of the tournament. The men’s team defeated Scotland by 22 runs in the 199 World Cup held in England.

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof won the toss and elected to field. Batting first, Bangladesh posted 234 runs in their 50 overs. Fargana Hoque (71 off 115b; 5×4) was the top scorer. She was ably supported by Sharmin Akhter (44 off 55b; 6×4) and skipper Nigar Sultana (46 off 64b; 1×4). It was also Bangladesh’s highest total in the ODIs

For Pakistan, left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu (3/41) was the pick of the bowler, while Fatima Sana, Nida Dar, and Omaima Sohail chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Chasing the target, Pakistan were cruising at 183/2, with 8 overs left. Thereafter, they inexplicably allowed the pressure to get to them to slip to 188/7 and in the end they lose by 9 runs.

One has to feel for Sidra Ameen (104 off140b; 8×4), she rode her luck to bring up a fine ton but the middle and lower order did not support her. It was Ameen’s maiden ODI century.

For Bangladesh, Fahima Khatun (3/38) was adjudged player of the match as she played an important role in Pakistan’s middle-order collapse.

Brief Scores

Bangladesh Women: 234 for 7 (Hoque 71, Nigar 46, Akhter 44; Sandhu 3/41)

Pakistan Women: 225 for 9 (Ameen 104, Nahida 43; Fahima 3-38, Rumana 2-29)