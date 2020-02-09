Bangladesh hold their nerves to lift maiden U19 World Cup

Bangladesh beat India to win the Under-19 World Cup. (Source: CWC/Twitter) Bangladesh beat India to win the Under-19 World Cup. (Source: CWC/Twitter)

Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to win maiden ICC U-19 World Cup title in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday.

In a low-scoring final, Bangladesh first choked India to a meagre 177 in 47.2 overs and then did well enough to score revised target of 170 in 42.1 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Once play resumed after rain, target was revised to 170 and with seven runs to get and three wickets in hand, it became a cakewalk for the ‘Tiger Cubs’ as they scripted a golden chapter in their country’s cricket history.

Bangladesh have done it! And as ever with the best of our game, Ian Bishop does a great moment justice. Absolute scenes! #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/PGLFQeGh4D — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) February 9, 2020

Toss: Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali won the toss and opt to bowl

1st innings: Bangladesh were on cue right from the word go as Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib set the tone with the new ball, bowling disciplined lines and lengths.

It was Avishek Das who reaped the rewards striking early and getting rid of Saxena.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Verma weathered the storm thereafter to stitch a 94-run partnership and revive things for India.

However, Bangladesh’s spinners kept the pressure in the middle overs. Jaiswal was the lone ranger for India with a sparkling knock of 88. Once he was dismissed Bangladesh came back strongly in the last 10 overs. At that stage, India lost their last 7 wickets for 21 runs. Immature running and poor selection of shots saw India bowled out for 177.

2nd innings: In reply, Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan got their side off to a flier with aggressive intent, putting India on the backfoot.

However, the introduction of Ravi Bishnoi changed the game on its head as the leg-spinner bagged four wickets in his spell. From 50/0 Bangladesh slipped to 65/4 in 16 overs. Sushant Mishra, who struggled with the ball early on, then came back to strike twice and remove Shamim Hossain and Avishek Das, leaving the Tigers at a precarious 102/6 in 22 overs.

But Hossain Emon, who had retired hurt on 26, then came back in the middle and forged a vital stand of 41 runs with Akbar Ali. The golden arm of Jaiswal removed Emon for 47 as India got a glimmer of hope with 34 runs in the bank.

Rakibul Hasan then joined forces with this captain to keep the scoreboard ticking and get closer to the target. There was more drama in store as rain stopped play with Bangladesh still needing 15 runs in 54 runs.

Brief Score:

IND U19 177 (47.2) | BAN U19 170/7 (42.1)

Bangladesh U19 won by 3 wkts (2nd inn reduced to 46 overs due to rain – Target 170) (DSL method)

