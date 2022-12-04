scorecardresearch
Bangladesh beat India by one wicket in first ODI

Put into bat, India were all-out for for 186 in 41.2 overs with KL Rahul (73 off 70 balls) playing a lone hand for the visitors.

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec.4, 2022.

Bangladesh recorded a sensational one-wicket victory over India in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.

In reply, Bangladesh rode on skipper Litton Das’s 41 to stay in the hunt initially before collapsing to 136 for 9 in the 40th over.

However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz produced a sensational 39-ball 38-run cameo to take the team home with four overs to spare.

Mohammed Siraj (3/32) was the most successful bowler for India, while Washington Sundar (2/17) and debutant Kuldeep Sen (2/37) claimed two wickets each and

Shardul Thakur (1/21) and Deepak Chahar (1/32) accounted for one wicket each.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (5/36) was the star bowler and Ebadot Hossain (4/47) also made a big contribution.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 07:35:22 pm
