Bangladesh inflict major Australia upset, record first Test win Down Under in Darwin

In their first Test appearance Down Under in 23 years, Bangladesh thumped a full-strength Australian side by nine wickets in a major upset at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin.

Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side made a remarkable turnaround just a week after losing by an innings to the Cricket Australia (CA) XI at the same venue inside three days. They were bowled out for a paltry 54-run total last Saturday, during which a relatively unknown left-armer, Campbell Thompson, recorded an eight-wicket haul in his second First-Class game.

Ahead of their first Test in Australia since July 2023, captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto was asked whether the game in Darwin would be over in three days or five. When the question about the duration of the game was put to Shanto, he dealt with it with a straight bat.