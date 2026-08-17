How Bangladesh have dented India’s WTC Final chances with historic win in Australia

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Heading into the two Tests in Darwin and Galle, Bangladesh were in fourth position on the World Test Championship (WTC) table, one place above India, but it was largely considered a statistical quirk. After all, they had played just four games – losing 0-1 in a two-Test series in Sri Lanka, and beating Pakistan 2-0 at home. They were expected to face sterner Tests when they travelled away from the subcontinent.
India had garnered positive vibes from the 2-2 draw in England before thrashing the West Indies 2-0 at home. But the balloon was pricked by a 0-2 reversal at home to South Africa. The two Tests in Sri Lanka were touted as the first step towards qualifying for the WTC title clash next year.
But while Bangladesh tore up the script in Darwin, recording a historic nine-wicket win over Australia, rain added to the frustration of Shubman Gill & Co after a fruitful first day, and with rain on the radar for the next three days in Galle, the visitors have all to do to stay in the hunt.
After the events in Darwin, the difference between India and Bangladesh on the WTC table has ballooned to over 18 percentage points. India probably didn’t expect Bangladesh to keep up their momentum, but Najmul Hossain Shanto and his team have rapidly improved in Test cricket.
If events in Sri Lanka don’t go to plan, India could be mired in mid-table as their last two assignments in the WTC cycle are New Zealand away (always a tricky proposition) and Australia at home for five Tests, where they may need something like a 4-0 win to stay in contention.
As things stand, Australia (77.77%) still lead ahead of South Africa (75), New Zealand (72.22), Bangladesh (66.67) and India (48.15).
India may also not be able to rely on results elsewhere helping them too much, as teams in the top four play among themselves in most of the remaining series, so any points dropped by one contender will be taken by another.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.