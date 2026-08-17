How Bangladesh have dented India’s WTC Final chances with historic win in Australia

After the events in Darwin, the difference between India and Bangladesh on the WTC table has ballooned to over 18 percentage points. (AP Photo/BCCI-Creimas Photo)

Heading into the two Tests in Darwin and Galle, Bangladesh were in fourth position on the World Test Championship (WTC) table, one place above India, but it was largely considered a statistical quirk. After all, they had played just four games – losing 0-1 in a two-Test series in Sri Lanka, and beating Pakistan 2-0 at home. They were expected to face sterner Tests when they travelled away from the subcontinent.

India had garnered positive vibes from the 2-2 draw in England before thrashing the West Indies 2-0 at home. But the balloon was pricked by a 0-2 reversal at home to South Africa. The two Tests in Sri Lanka were touted as the first step towards qualifying for the WTC title clash next year.