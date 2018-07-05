Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Bangladesh all out for 43 in Test against West Indies

Bangladesh were skittled out for 43 before lunch, the lowest total in their Test history, in first Test against West Indies.

By: AP | Antigua | Published: July 5, 2018 12:20:46 am
bangladesh cricket Bangladesh had only one batsman cross the double figure mark.
Related News

Bangladesh were skittled out for 43 before lunch, the lowest total in their Test history, on the opening day as West Indies right-arm quick Kemar Roach claimed figures of 5-8 in the first Test on Wednesday.

Fast-medium bowler Miguel Cummins took 3-11 as Bangladesh’s innings lasted just 18.4 overs. Opener Liton Das was the only batsman to reach double figures and his 25 was more than half his side’s total.

West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. New Zealand made the lowest total in Test history when they were bowled out for 26 by England in Auckland in 1955.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 