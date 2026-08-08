54 all out: Bangladesh suffer embarrassing start to Australia tour in warm-up

Bangladesh’s first Test tour to Australia in 23 years got off to a rocky start as they were bowled out for 54 in an innings defeat during the three-day warm-up game against the Cricket Australia XI in Darwin on Saturday.

Starting the final day of the three-day practice match with two wickets down, the Bangladesh batting order was razed by an unknown Australia quick, Campbell Thompson, playing only his second First-Class game. The 22-year-old left-arm pacer stormed through with figures of 8 for 25 as Bangladesh followed their first-innings effort of 263 with a tepid innings that lasted only 22 overs.

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“Sometimes you get lucky,” Thompson was quoted as saying by Cricinfo. “It fell my way today, which was nice. It’s always a good experience and opportunity to come and play up against a Test side a few days out from a series. Then to play alongside experienced Aussie guys as well, like Kurtis Patterson and Corey Rocchiccioli and stuff like that. So, just involving myself around these guys has been awesome.”