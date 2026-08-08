54 all out: Bangladesh suffer embarrassing start to Australia tour in warm-up

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Bangladesh’s first Test tour to Australia in 23 years got off to a rocky start as they were bowled out for 54 in an innings defeat during the three-day warm-up game against the Cricket Australia XI in Darwin on Saturday.
Starting the final day of the three-day practice match with two wickets down, the Bangladesh batting order was razed by an unknown Australia quick, Campbell Thompson, playing only his second First-Class game. The 22-year-old left-arm pacer stormed through with figures of 8 for 25 as Bangladesh followed their first-innings effort of 263 with a tepid innings that lasted only 22 overs.
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“Sometimes you get lucky,” Thompson was quoted as saying by Cricinfo. “It fell my way today, which was nice. It’s always a good experience and opportunity to come and play up against a Test side a few days out from a series. Then to play alongside experienced Aussie guys as well, like Kurtis Patterson and Corey Rocchiccioli and stuff like that. So, just involving myself around these guys has been awesome.”
“I think the opportunity to step out and play against the top liners in Australia, bowling to the best batters, has definitely given me some good experience heading into this year,” he said. “Hopefully there’s more of that but just trying to take it one step at a time. Trying to just bowl as well as I can in any level while I’m playing and hopefully putting my best foot forward.”
Bangladesh will now have four days before they take on a full-strength Australian attack led by Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the first Test at the Marrara Stadium in Darwin, also the first Test at the venue in 22 years. The second Test, to be played at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay from August 22 to 26, will also be the venue’s first-ever men’s Test match.
While Australia dominated the ICC World Test Championship standings with a points percentage of 87.50, Bangladesh rank fourth after four Tests this cycle.
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