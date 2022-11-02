T20 World Cup: Bangladesh 17 runs ahead of DLS par score as rain stops play against India

Bangladesh were well on top of India in their 185 run chase in the T20 World Cup encounter between the two neighbours at the Adelaide Oval when rain stopped play.

When the rain came in, Bangladesh were 17 runs ahead of the DLS par score here, batting at 66/0 after 7 overs. As the rain persists, there will be overs lost which does not bode well for India.

In case of 2 overs getting lost, Bangladesh will have to chase down 169 in 18 overs and if it becomes a 15 over-game, the Bangla Tigers need to chase 142 runs in 15 overs.

Bangladesh's charge halted by rain in Adelaide ⛈ They are ahead by 17 runs on DLS at this stage!#T20WorldCup | #INDvBAN | 📝: https://t.co/vDRjKeeGvf pic.twitter.com/0okTJ01POZ — ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2022

As per the latest update, light rains still continues and groundsmen were using supersopper near the square leg area. Main pitch, meanwhile, was still covered.

Litton Das lit up Bangladesh’s chase with his 50 coming off 21 balls. Just the other day Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan had candidly admitted that they weren’t quite here to “win the World Cup” but if they win this game, given India are favourites, this will count as an upset.

The way Das and Najmol Shanto have given Bangladesh the desired start, the Indian team has certainly looked lost after this attack. The Indian pacers looked clueless in front of a superb batting feast by the Bangladesh top order.