BAN vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Score and Streaming: Where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand live telecast, scorecard updates

BAN vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Score and Streaming Online: Bangladesh vs New Zealand face off in the second T20 match of the series. Know Bangladesh live score, BAN vs NZ 2nd T20 live score, scorecard updates and watch live streaming online details here.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 29, 2026 10:51 AM IST
BAN vs NZ Live Score Streaming 2nd T20I: The match will be played in Chattogram today. (BCCI)BAN vs NZ Live Score Streaming 2nd T20I: The match will be played in Chattogram today. (BCCI)
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BAN vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Score and Streaming: Bangladesh will aim for a double when they take on New Zealand in the second T20I on Wednesday.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Match – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard

Having trumped the Kiwis in the opening T20I in Chattogram, Litton Das’ men are eyeing a morale-boosting series victory. After registering a come-from-behind 2-1 series win in the ODI leg, the hosts got off to a strong start in the T20Is on Monday. Bangladesh gunned down a 182-run target in 18 overs, the chase led by an unbeaten fifty from Towhid Hridoy.

BAN vs NZ – 2nd T20I Live Streaming info

When and where will the Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I be played?

The 2nd Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I will be played on Wednesday, April 29 at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match start?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match will start at 1:30 pm IST.

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Where to catch the live telecast of Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I will not be telecast live in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match in India?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series can be watched on the FanCode app and website.

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Head-to-Head

  • Matches Played: 21
  • BAN Won: 5
  • NZ Won: 15
  • No Result: 1

BAN vs NZ T20I Squads

New Zealand Squad: Katene Clarke, Tim Robinson, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly(c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister, Jayden Lennox, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Tom Latham

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

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