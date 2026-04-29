BAN vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Score and Streaming: Where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand live telecast, scorecard updates

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BAN vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Score and Streaming: Bangladesh will aim for a double when they take on New Zealand in the second T20I on Wednesday.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Match – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard
Having trumped the Kiwis in the opening T20I in Chattogram, Litton Das’ men are eyeing a morale-boosting series victory. After registering a come-from-behind 2-1 series win in the ODI leg, the hosts got off to a strong start in the T20Is on Monday. Bangladesh gunned down a 182-run target in 18 overs, the chase led by an unbeaten fifty from Towhid Hridoy.
When and where will the Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I be played?
The 2nd Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I will be played on Wednesday, April 29 at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram.
What time will the Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match start?
The Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match will start at 1:30 pm IST.
Where to catch the live telecast of Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match?
The Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I will not be telecast live in India.
How to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match in India?
The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series can be watched on the FanCode app and website.
BAN vs NZ T20I Squads
New Zealand Squad: Katene Clarke, Tim Robinson, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly(c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister, Jayden Lennox, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Tom Latham
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.