BAN vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Score and Streaming: Where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand live telecast, scorecard updates

BAN vs NZ Live Score Streaming 2nd T20I: The match will be played in Chattogram today. (BCCI)

BAN vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Score and Streaming: Bangladesh will aim for a double when they take on New Zealand in the second T20I on Wednesday.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Match – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard

Having trumped the Kiwis in the opening T20I in Chattogram, Litton Das’ men are eyeing a morale-boosting series victory. After registering a come-from-behind 2-1 series win in the ODI leg, the hosts got off to a strong start in the T20Is on Monday. Bangladesh gunned down a 182-run target in 18 overs, the chase led by an unbeaten fifty from Towhid Hridoy.