Ishan Kishan hammers quickest ODI double century

India batsman Ishan Kishan on Saturday slammed the quickest double-century in men’s one-day international with just 126 balls.

The southpaw broke the record set previously by former West Indies batsman Chris Gayle, who reached the milestone in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in 2015 World Cup.

Kishan replaced regular captain Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out after injuring his left thumb in the second match against Bangladesh.

Kishan scored 210 off 131 balls. His knock was studded with 24 fours and ten sixes. The 24-year-old became the quickest as well as youngest to achieve the feat. He joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma in the elite list. Rohit Sharma is the only batter, who has scored three double-hundreds in the ODI.

Ishan Kishan’s hundred was also the first by an Indian opener in men’s ODIs since Rohit Sharma’s 119 against Australia in January 2020.

Ishan reached the century mark in 85 ball, and then the next hundred came in just 41 balls.

𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍 𝐊𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍 🔥🔥 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧. He is the fourth Indian to do so. Take a bow, @ishankishan51 💥💥#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/Mqr2EdJUJv — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2022

The southpaw, who was struggling initially, put on 290 runs for the second wicket.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Liton Das won the toss and decided to bowl first in the third and final one-day international against India on Saturday.

Aiming to sweep India 3-0 following its one-wicket and five-run victories in the first two matches, Bangladesh made two changes with batter Yasir Ali replacing Najmul Hossain and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed replacing left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed.

India, which has lost three consecutive ODI series for the first time since 1997, also made two changes.