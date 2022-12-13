IND vs BAN Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to Watch?

India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022 Live Streaming: India have won only one Test out of the four they have played this year and the two coming up against Bangladesh isn’t going to be easy either, especially in the absence of Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja. All four played an integral role in India making it to the WTC final in 2021, and for India to stay in contention, they have their task cut out against Bangladesh.

To make things more challenging for them, they will be facing the hosts on type of pitches – slow turners – that usually tends to test their batting line-up as much as seam and swinging conditions in New Zealand and South Africa.

Covering all bases, #TeamIndia trained in Chattogram ahead of our 1st Test against Bangladesh. Snapshots from our training session 📸📸#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/xh6l9rdhYu — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2022

India used the A series against Bangladesh A to give an opportunity to the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, KS Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini. With a day to go for the Test, India do have certain selection calls to make, especially with regards to who opens with Rahul. While Gill is the first-choice, Easwaran has made a strong case for himself by scoring two centuries in the two unofficial Tests against Bangladesh A.

BAN vs IND Squads

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Anamul Haque, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Litton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Zakir Hasan,

India: KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav

Where will Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test match be played?

Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

When will Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test match be played?

Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test match will be played from Wednesday, December 13.

What time will Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test match begin?

Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test match will begin at 09AM IST. The toss will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test match?

Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports channels.

Where to watch live streaming of the Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test match?

The live streaming of Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test match will be available on SonyLIV app. You can also follow live score and updates of the match right here at indianexpress.com.