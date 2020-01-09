We did not know what was going to happen: Hardik Pandya on Koffee with Karan controversy

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul found themselves in trouble after the talk show episode was aired. (Source: Twitter) Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul found themselves in trouble after the talk show episode was aired. (Source: Twitter)

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has said that he was not in control of what he said during his controversial appearance on Koffee with Karan and that ‘the ball was not in my court.’

Speaking on India Today show ‘Inspiration’, Pandya said that he was in ‘a very vulnerable place’ and that he did not know what was going to happen.

“We as cricketers did not know what was going to happen. The ball was not in my court, it was in someone else’s court where they had to take the shot and that’s a very vulnerable place, you don’t want to be (in it),” he said.

After Pandya and KL Rahul appeared on an episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’ last year, the duo (especially Pandya) drew massive criticism for their misogynistic comments. It even led to a suspension and they were called back from a series against Australia. The two were later returned to the Indian squad after tendering apologies to a BCCI committee.

In an interview, Rahul had admitted the controversy had affected his equation with Pandya. Johar had also taken responsibility for the consequences the two cricketers faced.

“I have to say that I feel very responsible because it was my show and my platform. I invited them as guests, and so the ramifications and the repercussions of the show are my responsibility. I have had so many sleepless nights wondering how can I undo this damage, who is going to listen to me…,” Karan had said.

While Rahul is playing in the ongoing T20 series against Sri Lanka, Pandya is recovering from a back injury. Pandya has not played since September last year, but is expected to be back next month after being named in the India A squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. However, he recently made headlines after announcing that he was engaged.

