Ball-tampering aftermath: Cricket Australia draws cultural charts to avoid scandals

Australia head coach Justin Langer and Tim Paine during the press conference. (Reuters/File) Australia head coach Justin Langer and Tim Paine during the press conference. (Reuters/File)

In the wake of the ball-tampering scandal during the Test series in South Africa that rocked Cricket Australia and saw the suspension of captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner from international cricket, the Australian Cricket is drawing up a cultural blueprint in which players will pledge to uphold certain standards. Speaking to reporters, skipper Tim Paine said that the pledge will look to steer players away from their win-at-all-costs mentality.

“It’s going to be how we go about it, how we want to be seen and what we are about. That’s really important. We are the lucky ones that get to represent our country and pull on that Baggy Green cap, which is a huge privilege,” Paine was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Paine added that the new team charter and review system which players will follow will be put in place to ensure such scandals do not happen again. “I think we have to go back to that and just remember that we are Australia’s team – we are not the Australian cricket team. We don’t own it,” Paine said.

“We are just here for the ride and it’s important that we leave that team in a better place to when we went into it.” Paine added that the new team charter could be set up ahead of the Test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates next month. As per the new charter, which will be separate to Cricket Australia’s code of conduct, the players will be held accountable by their teammates.

“We want to build a culture that makes people want to be better and produce not only better cricketers but better people,” Paine said. “If we can do that, that’s the sort of environment people want to be involved in and that culture spreads really quickly through the team rather than having to try and sell your culture all the time,” he added.

Smith and Warner faced a one-year ban from international cricket in the aftermath of the ball-tampering controversy while teammate Cameron Bancroft faced a nine-month ban for his role in the scandal.

