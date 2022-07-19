Ball of the Century, Pakistan edition: Watch Yasir Shah do a Shane Warne

Updated: July 19, 2022 11:10:14 am
Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah stunned Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis on the first delivery of the 56th Over of Sri Lanka’s second innings of the ongoing first Test at Galle on Monday. The right-arm spinner pitched the ball outside the leg-stump and with some help from the pitch, the ball ended up hitting the top of the off-stump. It left Mendis, who was batting on 76, completely squared up. The batter kept watching the jaw-dropping sight for a moment.
This delivery by Shah is being compared with Shane Warne’s ‘ball of the century’ which the legendary spinner had bowled to Mike Gatting in the year 1993.
Ball of the Century candidate❓
Yasir Shah stunned Kusal Mendis with a stunning delivery which reminded the viewers of Shane Warne’s ‘Ball of the Century’.#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/uMPcua7M5E
— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 18, 2022
The 36-year-old Shah has returned back to Test Cricket after a year. He has managed to take three wickets so far in the innings. He has played 46 Tests and taken 238 wickets at an average of 31.08.
Once hailing Shah in 2015, Australia great Shane Warne had said: “I have always been a fan of Shah since the first time I saw him a while ago – probably the best leg-spinner in the world, the way the ball comes out of his hand.
“He wants a bit more drift and bounce and little things that can help. I hope by the end of the series he will be bowling beautifully with a huge smile on his face.”
I’m liking my man Yasir Shah’s energy & shape on the ball, also his over spinner & patience !! He’s going to take 200 + test wickets 👍
— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 2, 2014
Earlier in the match, an unbeaten 86 by Dinesh Chandimal put Sri Lanka in a commanding position as they finished 329 for nine on day three in Galle on Monday. Sri Lanka has a comfortable 333-run lead and should feel happy as no team has chased that many to win a Test match at this ground. The highest successful run chase in Galle is 268 for four by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.
