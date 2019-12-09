Balanced team, can go the distance in plate group, says Chandigarh coach VRV Singh

Chandigarh coach VRV Singh. (Source: Express photo) Chandigarh coach VRV Singh. (Source: Express photo)

As Chandigarh faces Arunachal Pradesh in their opening match of the plate group of Ranji Trophy at the Sector 16 stadium today, Chandigarh coach VRV Singh will be keeping a close eye on the team-members. With the team making history and becoming the first Chandigarh team to compete in Ranji Trophy, Singh, who was made the coach of the team in July, is hopeful of Chandigarh starting their campaign with confidence. With players like Uday Kaul, Bipul Sharma and skipper Manan Vohra, Singh also believes that the team has got the right kind of balance and can go the distance in the plate group.

“Apart from youngsters, we have got experienced players like Uday Kaul, Bipul Sharma and Manan Vohra. Kaul has played over 90 First Class matches and Bipul has also played many First Class matches for Himachal Pradesh. Our skipper Manan Vohra has played in the IPL and has got the experience to lead the team to a good start in the championship. Their experience will help the team. This is a good opportunity for youngsters to showcase their talent and I am sure they will relish this historic moment,” shared Singh.

In their first outing in a BCCI tournament, Chandigarh scored six wins in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Dehradun, where they narrowly missed qualifying for knock-out stage in plate group. The team scored wins over Uttrakhand, Sikkim, Mizoram, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Last month, Chandigarh played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and the team scored four wins, including a win over last year’s finalists Maharashtra, apart from a narrow one-run loss against Railways. “The team played in the JP Atray tournament first and it gave me an opportunity to try some players. The basic task was to try players who have played Katoch Shield and other tournaments and induct them into the team apart from having Chandigarh players, who represented others states in the past. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Bipul Sharma and Jaskaran Buttar showed good form. Buttar claimed four wickets against Uttrakhand and the team scored wins consistently. Shreshth Nirmohi was the find for us in the tournament as he claimed most wickets. In Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy too, we saw fine performances from Bipul and the all-rounders. Right now, we have got perhaps the best bowling attack in the plate group with Bipul and Gurinder for spin and Anirudh, Shreshth and Barinder leading the pace attack,” said Singh.

With youngsters like Mohammed Arslan Khan, who hit five centuries in BCCI U-23 One Day tournament and Shivam Bhambri, who made it to the Ranji trophy squad, Singh sees the role of youngsters important in the team. “Both Arslan and Shivam have done well in the U-23 level in BCCI One Day tournament and they will come into Ranji trophy with confidence. The U-16 and U-19 teams are also doing good. Such performances make the task of coaches easier,” added Singh.

The 35-year-old former pacer, who played five Test matches and two ODIs for India, retired earlier this year and took up the role of a coach. “I am enjoying my stint as a coach. I had always thought that I will coach after I retire,” said Singh.

