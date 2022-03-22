Bahrain women’s cricket team smashes highest ever T20I total, breaks records

Bahrain women’s cricket team created a new record after scoring 318/1 in a T20I match against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The encounter, which took place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, was the seventh match of the GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022 where the women in red eclipsed Uganda’s score of 314/2 to climb on top of the record books.

Bahrain captain Deepika Rasangika, who scored an unbeaten 161 off 66 balls, also etched her name in history books after becoming the first batter to score 150+ in a women’s T20I.

Bahrain went on to win the match by a margin of 269 runs after restricting Saudi Arabia to just 49/8. It is now the second-largest victory margin in women’s T20Is.

Incidentally, in Bahrain’s total of 318, not even a single six was hit but a record 50 fours were smashed (the previous highest being 34).

Here is a list of some of the other records they have broken:

Rasangika Herath became the highest run-scorer in women’s T20 cricket with 161 not out against Saudi Arabia. The previous best was Alyssa Healy’s unbeaten 148.

Bahrain squad also broke the record for average runs per wicket (318/1). The previous record was held by Tanzania Women’s Team for 285/1 against Mali Women’s team.

Bahrain women’s team also broke the record for the highest run rate in a completed innings with an NRR of 15.9.

Bahrain women also broke the record for the highest partnership for the second wicket after Rasangika Herath and Tharanga Gajanayake stitched a stand of 255. This is also the second-highest partnership in women’s T20 Cricket.