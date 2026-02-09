‘There’s baggage’: Ravi Shastri says Babar Azam has ‘weight of expectation’ on him

There has been plenty of talk about Pakistan cricket talisman Babar Azam’s spot in the team after he could only manage a sedate 18-ball 15-run innings in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup opener against the Netherlands where Pakistan won with three balls to spare and with just three wickets in hand.

Former India cricketer and national team coach Ravi Shastri says that Babar is fighting the weight of expectations that come along with being at the “stage of his career” that Babar is in.

“When you are at that stage of your career, there’s baggage,” said Shastri in a conversation with Ricky Ponting and Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review. “There’s a weight of expectation. People expect you to go out there and deliver. Get out there (and) in your first five balls, I don’t care if you get out, but I want you to make an effort to hit a couple of boundaries. Choose your spot, get into good positions, anticipate what the bowler is doing. You will feel a lot better and things might change.”