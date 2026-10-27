Badoni hits 2nd consecutive Ranji Trophy double century, equals world record

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Delhi captain Ayush Badoni continued his scintillating scoring form in the Ranji Trophy, cracking a second consecutive double century during the third-round match against Jharkhand in Ranchi on Tuesday.
Batting first at the JSCA International Stadium, Badoni once again spearheaded the Delhi batting as he reached his double century in only 216 balls on the back of 28 fours and three sixes during the second day’s play.
The 26-year-old Badoni joined a handful of Indians to have cracked double centuries in consecutive First Class innings. Last week in Delhi’s first home game at the Air Force Ground in Palam, Badoni piled on a career-best score of 217 against Gujarat.
Badoni joined the likes of Delhi greats Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli in the elite list of batters to have scored two double centuries in as many innings. No batter has achieved the feat more than twice in First Class cricket history. Overall, Badoni is the 21st Indian to achieve the feat in the format, the first incidentally being KS Ranjitsinhji after whom the prestigious Ranji Trophy was named. Ranjitsinhji remains the only Indian to record the feat twice, having score back-to-back double hundreds in 1900 and 1901.
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Two years ago, when a massive mid-series shake-up handed him the reins of the Delhi side, Badoni responded with his maiden Ranji double hundred on captaincy debut at the Kotla. Batting on 198 in the final hours of the fourth day, he then cracked a six to seal the decisive first-innings lead against Jharkhand and shook hands with the opposition.
Badoni has also cracked a double century in the Duleep Trophy for North Zone, making the latest knock the fourth of his First Class career and second of the season.
In the opening match of the season where Delhi faltered in a nine-wicket loss against Bengal, Badoni was the lone saving light with a second-innings 85 and a five-wicket haul to his name.
Indian batters to hit two First Class double centuries in consecutive innings
- KS Ranjitsinhji – 1900 and 1901
- Nawab of Pataudi – 1933
- Vijay Merchant – 1941/42 and 1944/45
- Rusi Modi – 1944/45
- Dilip Vengsarkar – 1979/80
- Arun Lal – 1986/87
- WV Raman – 1988/89
- Surendra Bhave – 1991/92
- Vinod Kambli – 1992/93
- Pankaj Dharmani – 1999/00
- Gautam Gambhir – 2001/02
- Vengopala Rao – 2003-04
- Sangram Singh – 2008/09
- Paras Dogra – 2015-16
- Virat Kohli – 2017-18
- Milind Kumar – 2018-19
- Sarfaraz Khan – 2019-20
- N Jagadeesan – 2023-24
- Agni Chopra – 2024-25
- Snehal Kauthankar – 2024-25
- Ayush Badoni* – 2026-27