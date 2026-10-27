Badoni hits 2nd consecutive Ranji Trophy double century, equals world record

Delhi captain Ayush Badoni continued his scintillating scoring form in the Ranji Trophy, cracking a second consecutive double century during the third-round match against Jharkhand in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Batting first at the JSCA International Stadium, Badoni once again spearheaded the Delhi batting as he reached his double century in only 216 balls on the back of 28 fours and three sixes during the second day’s play.

The 26-year-old Badoni joined a handful of Indians to have cracked double centuries in consecutive First Class innings. Last week in Delhi’s first home game at the Air Force Ground in Palam, Badoni piled on a career-best score of 217 against Gujarat.