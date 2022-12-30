Bad light saves Delhi and leaves Tamil Nadu frustrated

So near, yet so far. It has been the story for Tamil Nadu this season so far. 61 overs were lost over four days due to poor visibility, denying Tamil Nadu an outright win over the hapless Delhi.

Resuming on their overnight score of 28 for 1, Delhi were bowled out for 262 runs. Tamil Nadu needed 139 runs in 18 overs and their batsmen did give it a shot but the fading light played a spoilsport and the match ended in a draw. Tamil Nadu openers Sai Sudharsan (24 off 19 balls) and N Jagadeesan (18 off 11 balls) came out all guns blazing, but it was an uphill task and they were at 54 for 3 when the day’s play was called off.

A no-ball decision which took the third umpire eight minutes helped the hosts’ cause. And of course, there were the usual time-wasting tactics by Delhi pacers Harshit Rana and Kuldip Yadav, who took their own sweet time to reach their bowling mark.

In the morning, L Vignesh provided the first breakthrough for Tamil Nadu when he ended the vigil of nightwatchman Vikas Mishra, who didn’t trouble the scorers, and edged one to Baba Indrajith at the first slip. Next in, Delhi skipper Yash Dhull started on a positive note and was picking up boundaries for fun. He put on a rapid 51-run stand for the third wicket with seasoned Dhruv Shorey (70). Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, who was expensive in the first innings, trapped Dhull with an arm ball.

The moment Vaibhav Rawal came in the middle, Indrajith brought back his pacers and they started bowling short. Shorey and Rawal didn’t hold back and they took on the attack on Warrier and Vignesh and quickly added a 70-run stand for the fourth wicket. Just when it looked like the match going towards a tame draw, Sandeep Warrier, who tirelessly dug it in short, strangled Shorey down the leg side.

Centurion Pradosh Ranjan Paul dismissed Jonty Sidhu (14), who holed out to Vijay Shankar at long-off.

Sai Kishore got into the act with a lovely tossed-up delivery, deceiving Himmat Singh to have him stumped. Warrier had Lalit Yadav (2) nicking behind and Washington Sundar cleaned up Pranshu Vijayran (1) to leave Delhi reeling at 242 for 8 at tea. Post the break, Sundar ended Harshit Rana’s blockathon, trapping him lbw, and bowled the No 11 Kuldip Yadav to wrap up the innings. Vaibhav Rawal was left stranded on the other end as he missed his third first-class century by five runs.

Tamil Nadu bowlers led by Washington Sundar (4/43), Sai Kishore (2/53), Sandeep Warrier (2/64), L Vignesh (1/43), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (1/17) bowled their heart out. TN’s bowling has been excellent in the season so far, picking up all 60 wickets in the three matches.

Delhi’s senior batter praised the Tamil Nadu attack. “They bowled better than us. They had a plan and they executed it perfectly. We have a very inexperienced bowling attack but they did reasonably well,” said Shorey.

Shorey, who has amassed 579 runs in six innings rued the fact that he missed out on hundreds in both innings. “It’s a crime when you get out after spending so much time on the wicket,” he said.

Tamil Nadu spinner Sai Kishore rated the Kotla surface a “sporting track” and if not for bad lights they could have got an outright win.

“Pitch was result oriented. In the first innings, there was no help for the spinners and in the second innings, we (Sai and Sundar) realised that bowling slow is the way forward on this track. “Few things are not in our hands but we are happy with the three points,” said Sai Kishore.

Tamil Nadu will travel to Mumbai for their next match, while Delhi will be up against Saurashtra in Rajkot.

Brief Scores

Delhi: 303 & 242 (Vaibhav Rawal 95 not out, Dhruv Shorey 70; Washington Sundar 4/42, Sai Kishore 2/53)

Tamil Nadu: 427 for 8 declared & 54 for 3