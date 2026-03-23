Despite ‘bad for business’ pitches, Cricket Australia to continue allowing local curators to prepare home Test surfaces

The two-day finishes in two Tests in the previous Ashes, cost Cricket Australia about AUD 15 million in revenue. (AP Photo)

Despite its recent home Test pitches in the 2025-26 Ashes series marking “bad for business”, Cricket Australia (CA) has decided against taking control over the playing surfaces across the country.

Last year, the Ashes matches in Perth and Melbourne ended in two days, costing CA about AUD 15 million in revenue. Despite the monetary setbacks, the CA has maintained that a one-dimensional approach will not work for the varying conditions across the vast country.

CA’s head of operations, Peter Roach, recently told the Australian Associated Press that it would be imprudent to overlook the pitches from a central standpoint.

“It’s inconceivable that we could ever control much more than we do now,” Roach said. “In England, you could put in a central curator to go around or New Zealand, or South Africa, because the wickets and the clays and the climates are so similar.”