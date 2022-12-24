‘Back where it all started’: Sam Curran reacts after being picked by Punjab Kings

The return of Sam Curran to Punjab makes them look really formidable on paper and he could well be the player to take them into the play-offs next season. The England all-rounder is known for his effectiveness with the ball at the death apart from being used as a floater with the bat.

The Mohali-based franchise outbid five other teams to sign him for Rs 18.50 crore. Curran is reunited with the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019 under the captaincy of R Ashwin.

“Absolutely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled to receive that bid. Punjab is where I did my debut season a few years ago. Fantastic and looking forward to meet my English team-mates as well,” said Curran.

Curran came into the auction after a fantastic T20 World Cup, where he helped England win their second title while being adjudged the Player of the Final and the Player of the Tournament.

Back to where it all started! Looking forward to it 🦁 https://t.co/1lpsK8fX4V — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) December 23, 2022

“It will be very different now but I know the stadium at Mohali pretty well, and surely our team-mates will help me. I feel confident going into this tournament and we had a fantastic World Cup.

“Incredibly excited to come to India for this big opportunity. So many things running through my mind.

“At 9 am this morning I was struggling to find a stream, it [the auction] wasn’t on TV in England. ̛I sat with my girlfriend and her dad to watch it.

“I actually turned my phone off because I thought I was behind and didn’t want to see any messages saying congrats. I saw the bids coming from Mumbai, then Chennai, having played for Chennai earlier it was cool to see them [bidding].”

Mumbai Indians went as far as INR 18.25 crore to try and pick Curran, but they were eventually outbid by Punjab.