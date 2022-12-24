scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

‘Back where it all started’: Sam Curran reacts after being picked by Punjab Kings

Punjab is where I did my debut season a few years ago, says Sam Curran.

Sam Curran was part of the Punjab franchise in 2019.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The return of Sam Curran to Punjab makes them look really formidable on paper and he could well be the player to take them into the play-offs next season. The England all-rounder is known for his effectiveness with the ball at the death apart from being used as a floater with the bat.

The Mohali-based franchise outbid five other teams to sign him for Rs 18.50 crore. Curran is reunited with the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019 under the captaincy of R Ashwin.

“Absolutely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled to receive that bid. Punjab is where I did my debut season a few years ago. Fantastic and looking forward to meet my English team-mates as well,” said Curran.

Curran came into the auction after a fantastic T20 World Cup, where he helped England win their second title while being adjudged the Player of the Final and the Player of the Tournament.

“It will be very different now but I know the stadium at Mohali pretty well, and surely our team-mates will help me. I feel confident going into this tournament and we had a fantastic World Cup.

“Incredibly excited to come to India for this big opportunity. So many things running through my mind.

“At 9 am this morning I was struggling to find a stream, it [the auction] wasn’t on TV in England. ̛I sat with my girlfriend and her dad to watch it.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I actually turned my phone off because I thought I was behind and didn’t want to see any messages saying congrats. I saw the bids coming from Mumbai, then Chennai, having played for Chennai earlier it was cool to see them [bidding].”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...

Mumbai Indians went as far as INR 18.25 crore to try and pick Curran, but they were eventually outbid by Punjab.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 10:51:59 am
Next Story

Wary of Pandora’s box before polls, Bommai govt walks a tightrope over Panchamasalis’ quota stir

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 24: Latest News
close