India vs England: Back-to-back 50’s for Kohli, unwanted record for Rahul

Virat Kohli notched up his second successive half-century as India mounted a late surge to reach 156/6 in the third T20I on Tuesday.

This was the first time since WT20 2016 that Kohli has hit back-to-back fifties in a T20I series.

Genius @imVkohli !! Of all the great players he is the most pleasing on the eye … #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 16, 2021

What most impressive about the Indian captain was the way he changed gears during his innings.

His strike-rate in the first 15 balls was 93.33. From 15-30, it moved up to 120 while in the last 16 (30-46) it rocketed to 281.25

On a sluggish track, he struggled to get going but finished unbeaten 77 runs from 46 balls including 8 fours and 4 sixes.

Mark Wood marauded

0 1 6 6 4 0 – This was the end result of the 17th over by Mark Wood, who was until then England’s best bowler with figures of 22/1 in 3 overs. But Kohli’s marauding masterclass proved too much for the Englishman.

“If you’re a young batsman anywhere in the world, watch this innings again but with a notebook and a pen,” wrote former India opener, Wasim Jaffer, after his masterclass.

Every shot Virat Kohli Played Today was nothing, but pure class!🔥#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/yQ0U0YO8u8 — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) March 16, 2021

Kohli’s knock today (77) is the third-highest individual score in T20Is between India and England and his personal best vs England.

KL Rahul has a day to forget

Rahul opened the Indian innings and was dismissed for zero thus registering back-to-back ducks. It now means the 28-year-old has three ducks in his last four T20I innings. Before this wretched run, he had only been dismissed for naught once in his T20I career.

