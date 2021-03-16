scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
India vs England: Back-to-back 50’s for Kohli, unwanted record for Rahul

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten 77 runs from 46 balls but KL Rahul had a day to forget as India took on England in Ahmedabad.

By: Sports Desk |
March 16, 2021 9:08:28 pm
Virat Kohli scored 77 from 46 balls. (BCCI TV)

Virat Kohli notched up his second successive half-century as India mounted a late surge to reach 156/6 in the third T20I on Tuesday.

This was the first time since WT20 2016 that Kohli has hit back-to-back fifties in a T20I series.

What most impressive about the Indian captain was the way he changed gears during his innings.

His strike-rate in the first 15 balls was 93.33. From 15-30, it moved up to 120 while in the last 16 (30-46) it rocketed to 281.25

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On a sluggish track, he struggled to get going but finished unbeaten 77 runs from 46 balls including 8 fours and 4 sixes.

Mark Wood marauded

0 1 6 6 4 0 – This was the end result of the 17th over by Mark Wood, who was until then England’s best bowler with figures of 22/1 in 3 overs. But Kohli’s marauding masterclass proved too much for the Englishman.

“If you’re a young batsman anywhere in the world, watch this innings again but with a notebook and a pen,” wrote former India opener, Wasim Jaffer, after his masterclass.

Kohli’s knock today (77) is the third-highest individual score in T20Is between India and England and his personal best vs England.

KL Rahul has a day to forget

Rahul opened the Indian innings and was dismissed for zero thus registering back-to-back ducks. It now means the 28-year-old has three ducks in his last four T20I innings. Before this wretched run, he had only been dismissed for naught once in his T20I career.

India posted 156/6 against England in the third T20 international of the five-match series.

