Baby AB Dewald Brevis had an omelette before smashing 162 off 57, says he had a premonition about a big score 

Dewald Brevis, known as Baby AB because of his unconventional batting and ability to take bowling attacks apart like the former South African star, played the innings of his life while batting for the Titans against the Knights in the CSA T20 challenge at Potchefstroom on Monday.

His 162 off 57 while playing for Titans was the highest T20 score by a South African. AB de Villiers tweeted appreciation with: “Dewald Brevis no need to say more.”

Dewald Brevis. No need to say more — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 31, 2022

De Villiers and Brevis share a close bond. Brevis got a lucky break when de Villiers had visited his school a few years earlier. Brevis wanted de Villiers’ number and the South African star obliged. “AB (de Villiers) came to our school. …I just ran to the room because we wanted to be near AB. We sat and listened to the most amazing stories and afterwards we walked out with AB. I took a chance and asked him for his number and he gave it to me,” Brevis was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Since then Brevis has picked de Villiers’ brains when it comes to cricket.

Brevis’ big-hitting helped Titans post 271 for three in their 20 overs. The Knights replied with 230 for nine.

Brevis said he has the knack of watching videos and picking up the game of some of the top cricketers.

“From young – even when I watched leg spin… I used to watch Shane Warne videos. It is something that comes naturally I would say. I love to watch videos and stuff of players. I watched lots of videos even on Instagram about AB and all these guys…how they hit the ball,” Brevis said in his post-match comments.

RECORD BREAKER 🚨 Highest domestic T20 score ✔️

Fastest domestic century ✔️

3rd highest score of all time ✔️@BrevisDewald | 1⃣6⃣2⃣ runs | 5⃣7⃣ balls 1⃣3⃣ fours

1⃣3⃣ sixes#CSAT20Challenge #BePartOfIt #SummerOfCricket pic.twitter.com/BonGpZ5L87 — DomesticCSA (@DomesticCSA) October 31, 2022

“And I like AB’s natural bat swing. And back in your head, you get a visual of how the ball goes, how the bat falls and everything. So I try to watch as much as possible, and to just also be myself.”

Asked if he is ready to step into the national team, Brevis said.

Advertisement

“I trust the people in charge and I believe they will make the right decisions. I have always been ready. This is like a stepping stone. For me everything works out as it should. This is where I have to be in my life. I am at the right place where I need to be. We never know what happens.”

He said he had an omelet in the morning and had a premonition that he would come up with a big score on Monday.

“I am true to my game and my strengths. Today I was true ro my strengths. Today was amazing.”

Advertisement

Brevis did enter the record books during this knock. His was the fifth fastest 100 as it came in just 35 deliveries was the third highest score in T20 cricket.



“Even as a young boy, I have always wanted to hit the ball as far as possible,” Brevis said. “And for me, from the start it’s always about being fearless. You don’t want to go on the reckless side, but just play ball by ball, stay positive and be in the moment.”

Brevis plays for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and was bought for Rs 3 crore at the auction this year.