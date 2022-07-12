Babar leading the pack, Kohli at No 7 among top 10 run scorers across all formats since 2020

Virat Kohli hasn’t been among big runs for nearly three years now but when it comes to the run-scoring the former Indian captain is at No 7 among the top 10 run-scorers in men’s international cricket across formats since 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Express Sports (@iexpresssports)

Virat Kohli has scored 2237 runs across all formats since 2020 with a batting average of 34.95. Kohli has scored 663 runs in the T20Is, 702 runs ODIs and 872 in Test cricket.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is leading the chart with 3508 runs across formats. Babar has scored 1281, 1083, and 1144 runs, respectively in the T20Is, ODIs and Test cricket.

The other three Indians on the list are wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and current Team Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Pant is at No 9, while Rohit is at 10. Pant has scored 2097 runs, while Rohit has managed to muster 2039 runs.

Joe Root, who has not played an ODI match since last year is at No 2. Joe Root has not played a single T20I since May 2019. Root has scored 3099 runs in the Tests and 253 runs in the ODIs. Root’s overall average is 56.81, which is even better than Babar Azam’s 53.15.

Joe Root is followed by Litton Das (2754), Mohammad Rizwan (2656), Jonny Bairstow (2609), and Rassie Van der Dussen (2244). Virat Kohli is at No 7, while Quinton de Kock (2213) is at 8, followed by Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma.