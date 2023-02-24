scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

‘Aur kitna achha chahiye aapko, 300 karlien’: Watch Babar Azam’s epic reply on strike rate

Babar Azam was subjected to harsh criticism for his poor strike rate despite contributing with a respectable knock for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023.

Pakistan Super League, Babar AzamBabar Azam in a post-match conference after suffering a defeat at the hands of Islamabad United in PSL. (Videograb)
Listen to this article
‘Aur kitna achha chahiye aapko, 300 karlien’: Watch Babar Azam’s epic reply on strike rate
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi was defeated by Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United in Match 12 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Thursday.

Islamabad United won the toss and opted to field. Batting first, Peshawar scored 156/8 in 20 overs with Babar Azam top-scoring with 75 not out.

In reply, Islamabad reached the target in just 14.5 overs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 62 off 31 balls and Rassie van der Dussen smashing 42 off 29 balls.

Babar, however, was subjected to harsh criticism for his poor strike rate despite contributing with a respectable knock for his side.

During the post-match conference, when a journalist questioned the skipper about his strike rate, Babar gave a hilarious reply and said, “Aur kitna accha [strike rate] chahiye aapko? 300 kar lein? Koshish hai (How much better do you want? Why not 300? I am trying to reach there as well)”

Watch video:

The journalist then said, “you are batting brilliantly, I am not questioning you on that…you are world number 1 but it is said that you can improve your strike rate in T20s.”

To this, the 28-year-old batter replied, “People talk when I bat at a good strike rate as well, so that doesn’t bother me. In the first 10 overs, I was striking at 160 and when we were 6 down, there you don’t focus on increasing your strike rate, rather I would build a partnership then and that was my plan in today’s innings.”

“When you build a certain momentum, you try to carry it for long unless it gets broken by a wicket or two, or when you are not able to hit. Then my plan was to build a partnership after the 10-over mark because I told Shanaka that we’ll play normally till 15 overs and then take the charge. Then we lost back-to-back wickets and in that process, the strike rate is bound to come down and it was still 150,” he added.

Also Read
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
India vs Australia Live Scorecard
IND vs AUS Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: When and where to ...
ind vs aus
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli bursts into laughter after Ashwin threatens Steve...
Watch: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter in a grand ceremon...
Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi’s next assignment will be against Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars on Sunday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 18:56 IST
Next Story

ICSI CS December 2022 Session: Date and time for Executive, Professional programme result

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
close