Babar Azam wins hearts with response to 5-year-old British fan’s tribute

Pakistan T20 captain Babar Azam came up with a heartwarming reply to a tribute from a five-year-old fan in England, advising him to ‘study hard and play even harder’.

A handwritten note in praise of the batsman, written by 5-year-old Oscar, was tweeted by Somerset County Cricket Club on Thursday.

Babar Azam 👊 The hero of millions including 5-year-old Oscar who sent in this… 😊#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/oxOtDaYVQ9 — Somerset Cricket 🏡 (@SomersetCCC) April 2, 2020

The note said: “Babar Azam is my favorit crickit playur… I met him after my operation on my feet. He was kind to me. He’s the best 2020 batsman. He’s the captin of Pacistan. He hits big sixes.”

Babar Azam responded to the tweet by Somerset CCC, thanking Oscar for the note. “Hey Oscar, thank you so much for such a kind note. I am so proud of you buddy. You are a rockstar. Study hard & play even harder champ! Look forward to meet you,” he said.

Hey Oscar, thank you so much for such a kind note. I am so proud of you buddy. You are a rockstar. Study hard & play even harder champ! Look forward to meet you. #RiseAndRise https://t.co/ZKEVVhwM3b — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 2, 2020

Babar Azam is presently the best T20I batsman in the world, according to the ICC rankings. He is also No. 3 on the list of ODI batsmen and No. 5 on the list of Test batsmen. One of the most consistent batsmen in international cricket at present, Azam is the only batsman to have registered a batting average in excess of 50 in all three formats since the start of 2018.

