Babar Azam walks out as show stopper with number of records in PSL 2020

Karachi Kings lifted the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) title for the first time on Tuesday when their star batsman played a 49-ball 63 runs innings to propel the team to 135-5. Kings won the match with eight balls to spare. Chadwick Walton, who made 22, combined with Azam for 61 from 50 balls for the third wicket.
He raised his half-century with back to back boundaries against Pakistan’s premier pace bowler, Shaheen Afridi, and captain Imad Wasim hit the winning runs, a boundary through the covers against the left-arm fast bowler in the penultimate over.
Azam, who was awarded the Man of the Match for his stellar half-century, became the only player to win the award in two consecutive playoff matches in a single edition of the tournament. The right-handed batter finished the tournament, which resumed on Saturday after being suspended for eight months by the pandemic, as the leading run-scorer with 473. Earlier, the PSL’s leading run-scorer’s record was held by Luke Ronchi for Islamabad United in 2018.
Pakistan’s star batsman also registered a record 163 fours during the T20 tournament. 163 fours are the most by any player in this league. Babar overtook the Peshawar Zalmi’s Kamran Akmal’s 158 fours record.
More records:
– The Imad Wasim-led team became the first PSL team to win a final at the home ground.
– Azam, who has been player of the tournament this season, also hit 55 fours in PSL 2020, the most boundaries by any batsman in a single edition of the tournament. Luke Ronchi had hit 51 fours in the 2018 edition.
– Azam’s unbeaten 63-run knock is now the third-highest individual score in PSL to not include a six.
– Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars was also the first-ever final in the shortest format featuring Azam who ended the wait for his first T20 title with an unbeaten fifty.
