Babar Azam walks out as show stopper with number of records in PSL 2020

Azam was awarded the Man of the Match for his stellar half-century. (AP)

Karachi Kings lifted the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) title for the first time on Tuesday when their star batsman played a 49-ball 63 runs innings to propel the team to 135-5. Kings won the match with eight balls to spare. Chadwick Walton, who made 22, combined with Azam for 61 from 50 balls for the third wicket.

He raised his half-century with back to back boundaries against Pakistan’s premier pace bowler, Shaheen Afridi, and captain Imad Wasim hit the winning runs, a boundary through the covers against the left-arm fast bowler in the penultimate over.

Azam, who was awarded the Man of the Match for his stellar half-century, became the only player to win the award in two consecutive playoff matches in a single edition of the tournament. The right-handed batter finished the tournament, which resumed on Saturday after being suspended for eight months by the pandemic, as the leading run-scorer with 473. Earlier, the PSL’s leading run-scorer’s record was held by Luke Ronchi for Islamabad United in 2018.

Man of the match in Qualifier: ✅

Man of the Match in Final: ✅

Best Batsman of the Tournament: ✅

Best Player of the Tournament: ✅ Babar Azam! pic.twitter.com/upMEP3X9EI — Ahsan. 🇵🇰 (@imPakistaniLAD) November 17, 2020

Pakistan’s star batsman also registered a record 163 fours during the T20 tournament. 163 fours are the most by any player in this league. Babar overtook the Peshawar Zalmi’s Kamran Akmal’s 158 fours record.

More records:

– The Imad Wasim-led team became the first PSL team to win a final at the home ground.

– Azam, who has been player of the tournament this season, also hit 55 fours in PSL 2020, the most boundaries by any batsman in a single edition of the tournament. Luke Ronchi had hit 51 fours in the 2018 edition.

– Azam’s unbeaten 63-run knock is now the third-highest individual score in PSL to not include a six.

– Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars was also the first-ever final in the shortest format featuring Azam who ended the wait for his first T20 title with an unbeaten fifty.

Also Read:

Tributes pour in for ex-coach Dean Jones after Karachi Kings lift maiden PSL trophy

Babar Azam leads Karachi to maiden Pakistan Super League title

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd