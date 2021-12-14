Babar Azam on interaction with Virat Kohli: ‘Won’t reveal in front of everyone’

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli congratulates Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan at the end of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai, UAE. (AP)

Pakistan cricket under the captaincy of Babar Azam is looking formidable in all three formats. He led his team to the semi-finals of the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE, including a 10-wicket win over the arch-rivals India.

It was followed by a clinical performance against Bangladesh, where Pakistan emerged victorious in all three formats. On Monday, Pakistan thumped a depleted West Indies by 63 runs in the first T20 match of the three-match series which also meant they became the first men’s team to win 18 T20 international matches in a calendar year.

However, one question he can’t ignore in almost every press conference is his comparison to India Test team captain Virat Kohli.

Before the three-match T20I series against West Indies at home, the Pakistan skipper was asked an odd question during a press conference.

A reporter asked, “Babar, there have been a lot of questions regarding the series. But a video surfaced during the T20 World Cup, where you and Virat Kohli were spotted chatting. So what did you guys talk about? What did you tell him, or what did he tell you? He is going through a tough time since he has been removed as captain. What did you speak to him about during the World Cup?.”

The Pakistan media manager immediately intervened and asked the reporter not to come up with questions unrelated to the series between Pakistan and West Indies. However, the reporter insisted and got a savage reply from the Pakistan captain on his chat with Virat Kohli.

“Of course, we had a discussion. But why would I reveal it in front of everyone?” said Babar Azam.

The second T20I between Pakistan and West Indies is on Tuesday followed by the final game on Thursday. The series will be followed by three ODIs — also in Karachi — from Saturday.