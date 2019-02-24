Aim is to be like Virat Kohli, says Babar Azam

Even though the differences across the border between India and Pakistan have become bigger following the Pulwama attack, the comparisons between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli continue to be made. The two players are considered to be essential to their respective sides but as things stand, Azam is still working his way towards being a must-have in the playing XI. Back in 2017, Azam was compared to Kohli by Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur.

Advertising

The Pakistani youngster takes the claims as a huge compliment but is aware of where exactly and how much improvement is needed to be made in order to come close to the Indian skipper Kohli. In November, Azam shattered Kohli’s record for fastest 1000 runs in T20 cricket.

“It’s flattering to be compared to Kohli,” Babar was quoted as saying by ICC, “He is very consistent, and his mindset is very good. He gives 100 per cent every time he walks out to bat.”

“I am at the start of my career, so the aim is to be like him, and be the epitome of performance in each of Pakistan’s wins,” he went on to add.

Babar, ranked No. 1 in the ICC T20I Rankings for Batsmen, has made a strong start to his career which is 100 matches old. He averages over 50 in one-day internationals and Twenty20 Internationals, and while his Test average is a more modest 35.28. But the right-hander is happy with the progress that he has started to exhibit in Test match cricket.

Since the beginning of 2018, he is the highest run-getter for Pakistan in Tests with 760 runs at an average of 50.66. But he isn’t done just yet.

“I keep learning from my mistakes and I take advice from my seniors Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq because I want to be better and better in Test cricket,” he said, “[Test cricket] is the test of skill, patience and fitness of a player. The aim is to be the best for Pakistan across all formats.”

Arthur, someone who has always had a lot of faith in Babar, thinks that it is just the beginning with Azam.

“He will be in the top five (batsmen) of the world very soon across all formats,” Arthur reckons, “I thought I was a bit quick off the gun when I said two years ago that he would be almost as good as Kohli, but it has taken him a while to show that class.”

Advertising

“But if you watched him in the nets couple of years ago, he was a young boy who has developed into a young man, he’s got stronger and fitter and his game gets better and better all the time.”