Babar Azam matches record held by Virat Kohli, Abhishek Sharma with blistering 2nd century in 4 PSL matches

Babar Azam’s incredibly long dry run has made the former Pakistan captain the subject of multiple jokes and headlines but the 31-year-old has recently shown signs of a revival. Playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League, Babar is the highest run scorer so far in the season having made 588 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 146.26 and average of 84. He scored his second century in four matches on Tuesday and with that, he equalled a record was held jointly by India’s Virat Kohli and Abhishek Sharma.

Babar’s 103 in 59 balls was his eighth T20 century in matches played in Pakistan. That is level with Kohli and Abhishek for most centuries by a player in a single country in men’s T20s.